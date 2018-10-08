Alleged molester Brett Kavanaugh is now SC judge

international

US President Donald Trump's controversial nominee Brett Kavanaugh wins by razor thin margin to be sworn in to the appointment of a lifetime as 114th justice of the Supreme Court

Protesters against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Donald Trump's controversial nominee Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a judge of the US Supreme Court, in a major victory for the US President ahead of key mid-term elections in November amid crackling tension, angry protests and high drama on Capitol Hill.

Kavanaugh was officially sworn in Saturday evening as the 114th Justice of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts who administered the Constitutional Oath in the Justices' Conference Room, hours after the 53-year-old judge was confirmed by a bitterly divided Senate by 50-48 votes - the closest nomination vote since 1881.



(From left) Kavanaugh's daughters Margaret and Liza, Kavanaugh, his wife Ashely and retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Pics/AFP

Retired Associate Justice Anthony M Kennedy administered the judicial oath. Wife Ashley Kavanaugh held the family Bible. Justice Kavanaugh's two daughters, Liza and Margaret, and his parents attended the ceremony. His appointment is for life and he will strengthen conservative control of the nine-judge court, which has the final say on US law.

President Trump, who was on a November 6 mid-term election campaign trail in Kansas, called Kavanaugh to congratulate him. Kavanaugh, whose nomination was hit by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him from his past, replaces Kennedy who had announced his resignation early this year.

