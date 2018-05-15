Allegri ecstatic after Juventus bag seventh straight Serie A title

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed his side's winning mentality as they sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday after a goalless draw against ten-man Roma at the Stadio Olimpico



Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed his side's winning mentality as they sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday after a goalless draw against ten-man Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Turin giants had needed just a point to officially seal their 34th Scudetto title and become the first team to complete the league and Cup double for four consecutive seasons. "It's not easy to keep the right mentality just a few days after winning the Italian Cup final," said Allegri. "I think the greatest strength was keeping calm in all

situations," he added.

