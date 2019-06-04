Alligator breaks into kitchen, knocks down wine bottles; video goes viral
A 77-year-old woman was woken up by a loud crash at around 3.30 am at her house and when she went to check for the source of the crash, she found a large alligator in her kitchen
In a shocking incident, a homeowner was traumatized when she found out that an 11-foot alligator had broken into her kitchen early in the morning. The 77-year-old woman identified as Mary Wischhusen was woken up by a loud crash at around 3.30 am at her house in Clearwater, Florida. When she went to check for the source of the crash, she found herself looking at a large reptile in her kitchen. "I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there," she stated.
We know you've been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today's alligator trespassing in ClearwaterðÂÂÂ The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019
A video of this incident involving a large alligator who broke into the house intruder was shared by the official handle of the Clearwater Police Department. They shared the video clarifying that the red liquid in the video is not blood, the police department tweeted, "The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood." More visuals were also shared by a Twitter account @MyClearwater. The 11-foot alligator knocked down several wine bottles in the house causing a loud crash. "I'm grateful he didn't come to my bedroom and chase the door down and I'm grateful for all the people who helped me," stated Wischhusen.
See you later, alligator ðÂÂÂ A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019
According to the CNN report, the male alligator broke into the house through some low windows in the kitchen. Wischhusen shut herself in her bedroom after spotting the reptile and called 911 for help. According to the Clearwater Police Department, a trapper was called and the animal was removed safely from the home without any injuries.
