Alligator walking on Montreal street baffle netizens

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 17:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Montreal

Some horrified people can be heard gasping on the sight of the alligator, who slowly made its way underneath a car on the other side of the road

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by @MayssamSamaha
Montreal: An animal jaywalking on the street is a usual scene. But how would you react if you saw an alligator jaywalking? A woman in Canada’s Montreal shot a video of an alligator walking along the Jarry street.

Twitter user Mayssam Samaha shared the video on the micro-blogging website of the alligator slowly crossing the road, baffling the netizens. Some horrified people can be heard gasping on the sight of the alligator, who slowly made its way underneath a car on the other side of the road.

It is said that the animal that broke free from an exotic animal relocation van, was later rescued by the police. The comments received for video saw many users with horrific reactions and some concern for its well-being as the cold weather in Montreal is unsuitable for the cold-blooded reptile while others made hilarious puns on the animal.

The video posted on December 15 received over 214 views so far with more than 4,500 likes and was retweeted 935  times so far.

