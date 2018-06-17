Allison Janney in talks to join Hugh Jackman in 'Bad Education'

Janney won an Academy Award for her portrayal of LaVona Golden in "I, Tonya". Her CBS comedy "Mom" was renewed for a sixth season for which she won two Emmy Awards for her role of Bonnie Plunkett

Allison Janney. Pic/AFP

Actress Allison Janney will join Hollywood star Hugh Jackman in the independent movie "Bad Education". Screenwriter Mike Makowsky will also produce and it will be helmed by director Cory Finley. The story, said to be based on Makowsky's own high school experience, follows a superintendent of the school district who works for the betterment of the student's education while embezzling public funds to live the life he wants, reports deadline.com.

Jackman is expected to play the superintendent while Janney portrays the school district business manager who is in on the scheme and enjoying the same lifestyle while helping him (and herself) to cover their tracks.

Janney won an Academy Award for her portrayal of LaVona Golden in "I, Tonya". Her CBS comedy "Mom" was renewed for a sixth season for which she won two Emmy Awards for her role of Bonnie Plunkett.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever