Allison Janney, Laura Dern to play sisters

hollywood

Oscar winner Allison Janney and actor Laura Dern will be leading the cast of Tate Taylor's dark comedy Breaking News in Yuba County

Allison Janney

Oscar winner Allison Janney and actor Laura Dern will be leading the cast of Tate Taylor's dark comedy Breaking News in Yuba County. Taylor, best known for The Help and The Girl on the Train, is directing the project with a script from Amanda Idoko, reported Variety. Janney, 58, and Dern, 51, will be playing sisters in the film.

Janney, 58 will portray a pencil pusher who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband but finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals.

Dern, 51, will play her sister, a local news anchor who's desperate for a story. Taylor will also produce the project alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Franklin Leonard and John Norris. The film is expected to start production in mid-2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever