Allow Afghan players to play Duleep Trophy: Kapil Dev

"Let them participate in the Duleep Trophy as it will prepare them for Test cricket

Kapil Dev

Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev wants Afghanistan's Test players to figure in the Duleep Trophy which will help them gain the experience to prepare for Test cricket.

"Let them participate in the Duleep Trophy as it will prepare them for Test cricket. Playing against quality domestic teams will help them develop confidence. The BCCI has been very encouraging towards Afghanistan by letting them use our facilities and grounds. I feel this will be an important step towards developing their confidence for the longer format," Kapil told mid-day on Friday.

Though Afghanistan suffered a humiliating loss to World No. 1 India with the Test match in Bangalore ending in two days, Kapil urged the visitors not to get demoralised. "Afghanistan have played exceptionally well in limited overs cricket. This was a new experience and they shouldn't get demoralised with the result. They are quick learners and I am sure with a little support and encouragement, they will live up to Test standards," Kapil said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates