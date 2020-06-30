Allow artificial way to shine ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to come up with some other way for players to shine the ball as the use of saliva has been banned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saliva ban on the ball has been one of the most talked-about regulations that has been imposed. Bhuvneshwar said bowlers need to shine the ball to aid movement and the international cricket body must come up with a solution to enable the players to shine the ball without using their saliva.

"I hope the ICC comes up with some artificial way by which we can shine the ball. You need to do it when you bowl in swinging conditions in [places like] England. Even the spinners need it," Bhuvneshwar said at a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports and Entertainment and Sportz Power.

