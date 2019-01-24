'Allowing only Sikhs to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara wrong'

national

Amarinder Singh. Pic/AFP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh protested against Pakistan's proposal to allow only Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the neighbouring country.

Pointing out that Guru Nanak Dev was a universal guru revered by followers of all religions, especially Hindus, the CM urged the Indian government to take up the issue with Islamabad when the latter sends its draft agreement for regulating entry into its territory through Kartarpur Corridor.

Singh said while Islamabad was well within its rights to set conditions relating to its territorial safety, it should consider the fact that the first Sikh Guru's ideology is not confined to Sikhs.

