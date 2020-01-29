All's not well between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designer Manish Malhotra?

Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas ignored Manish Malhotra at the Umang 2020 show, an event by Bollywood celebrities for the Mumbai police, the industry's gossip mills have been working overtime to figure out the reason. It appears, a miffed PeeCee was keen to tell the world that he had rubbed her the wrong way.

At the event, PeeCee greeted Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and Diana Penty but ignored Malhotra who was seated beside her. The star then went on to meet Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tabu. Malhotra made PeeCee ooze sexiness in a saree in her most famous track, Desi girl, in Dostana (2008). Now, that's the distant past. PeeCee has stopped wearing the designer's creations — a clear giveaway.

Speaking of the actress' on-screen journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar. The actress kickstarted the year with a new music video What A Man Gotta Do, along with hubby Nick Jonas. This year, PCJ is also set to make her digital debut with The White Tiger. She has also signed Russo Brothers' Citadel, which will be aired on Amazon Prime.

Speaking of The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

It is also said that the actress is in talks with the makers of Matrix 4, and soon, she'll be seen sharing the screen space with Keanu Reeves. The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. She'll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her role in the film are yet to be disclosed by the team.

Isn't that great news? We can't wait for PeeCee to take this 'red pill.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates