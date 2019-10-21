All's well between Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor?

There are no permanent friends and enemies in Bollywood. The latest example is that of Kangana Ranaut and Sonam K Ahuja. In a picture shared by Kubbra Sait on social media, the two are seated next to each other.

Kubbra Sait shared the picture and wrote alongside it: "Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup with Charlie. #ThisPhotoIsTooCoolToBeNotPosted #UCantSpotMeSoITaggedMe"

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Kangy had said that Queen (2014) director Vikas Bahl had misbehaved with her too. When asked about it at an event, Ahuja had reportedly said, "Kangana says a lot of stuff and it's hard to take her seriously." Kangy had hit back and said, "Who gave Sonam the license of trusting some women and not others?"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which tanked at the box office. The film was based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name. The film followed the story of an advertising professional, Zoya Solanki played by Sonam Kapoor, who chances upon the Indian cricket team through her job and meets the captain of the team played by Dulquer Salmaan. Zoya then ends up becoming the lucky charm for the team at the cricket World Cup.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, which also didn't do well at the box office. Kangana will be starting the shooting schedule of Jayalalithaa's biopic. The film is titled Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore and is being helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

