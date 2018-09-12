All's well between Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut

bollywood

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari quashes suggestions that she signed a non-interference agreement with Kangana Ranaut after Manikarnika fracas

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has dismissed reports that she signed a non-interference clause with Kangana Ranaut for their film Panga.The reports emerged following news that Ranaut had taken over the directorial responsibilities for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, upstaging director Krrish. The actor had, however, clarified that she was only involved with the re-shoots.

Tiwari, who is working with Ranaut and Jassie Gill in Panga, said rumours about her signing a non-interference clause are "false and baseless". "Panga is a story that's very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgmental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films (sic)."

Asserting that there was no truth to the rumours that were doing the rounds, Tiwari added, "Movies are the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being. With Panga, let's tell only stories of love," the director said in a statement.

Ranaut's sister Rangoli posted Tiwari's statement on Twitter and wrote, "All the people who are belittling and shaming a young girl for taking difficult time head on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer... Kangana deserves directors like her... Cheers to girls standing for girls (sic)."

Apart from taking over duties as director for portions of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi that were to be shot again, Ranaut had previously also apparently asked for credit as co-writer for Simran (2017).

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gets bloody on the sets of Manikarnika

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates