All's well with Manoj Kumar, to celebrate 83rd birthday with family
Like every year, family members will get together to mark veteran actor Manoj Kumar's big day.
There has been talk about Manoj Kumar's health. The veteran actor turns 83 today. Producer nephew Manish Goswami provided a health update to say that Mr Bharat is fine. "He's just having a slip disc problem," informs Goswami. Like every year, family members will get together to mark his big day. One of his landmark films, Purab aur Paschim, which he produced directed and acted in, clocks 50 years in 2020.
Manoj Kumar made his acting debut with a film named Fashion in 1957. Best known for his films 'Hariyali Aur Raasta', 'Woh Kaun Thi?', 'Himalaya Ki God Mein', 'Do Badan', 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Shaheed' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', Kumar became popular as "Bharat Kumar" thanks to his patriotic dramas. He went on to star in romantic hits like 'Honeymoon', 'Apna Banake Dekho', 'Naqli Nawab', 'Do Badan', 'Paththar Ke Sanam', 'Sajan' and 'Sawan Ki Ghata'.
The actor later shifted his focus to films with patriotic theme by acting in films like "Shaheed", which was based on the life of Bhagat Singh. Kumar made his directorial debut with "Upkaar", which is said to be inspired by the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's popular slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kissan. His other films that explore the idea of patriotic duty include "Purab Aur Paschim", "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" and "Kranti", in which he got a chance to work with his idol Dilip Kumar.
Kumar's career started to decline after "Kranti". He quit acting after his appearance in the 1995 film "Maidan-E-Jung" but returned as a director to launch son, Kunal Goswami, in the 1999 film "Jai Hind" which had a patriotic theme. The film, however, did not do well at the box office.
The actor won a National Film Award for Upkaar and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. He was also bestowed with India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2015.
Born on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar's birth name is Harikrishna Giri Goswami. The veteran actor was born in Abbottabad, which is now in Pakistan. This is the same place where dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden was killed back in 2011. In picture: (L) Prem Chopra with (R) Manoj Kumar (All photos/mid-day archives and AFP)
It is said that Manoj Kumar was a big fan of Dilip Kumar, and thus changed his name to Manoj Kumar inspired by his idol's character in the 1949 film Shabnam. In picture: Manoj Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan.
Manoj Kumar was only 10 when his family moved to Delhi after the partition. In picture: Kumar with Bhagat Singh's mother Vidyavati and Kewal Kashyap in 1966 at the National Awards event.
Manoj Kumar was a child when his mother and his two-months-old baby brother got admitted to a hospital. But when India-Pakistan riots broke out, the doctors and nurses all fled the hospital. As little Kumar's mum lay in pain, his baby brother passed away.
Manoj Kumar made his acting debut in a film named Fashion in 1957, but the movie did not bring him any kind of recognition. In picture: Manoj Kumar with Asha Parekh.
During his struggling days, Manoj Kumar worked as a ghostwriter at different studios and was paid Rs 11 per scene.
Talking about his struggling days, Manoj Kumar, in an old interview with mid-day, had said, "At 19, when I first came to Bombay in 1956, I did a film called Fashion, in which I played the role of a 90-year-old beggar. After that Filmistan hired me for Rs 450 per month. I went on to do movies such as Sahara and Reshmi Roomal, after which Vijay Bhatt offered me Haryali Aur Raasta. For a two-film deal, I was paid Rs 11,000 each. In spite of being paid in lakhs, when they came to me for the second film of the deal, I told them that I would do it for the same rate of Rs 11,000, as I had committed that sum."
Following the 1965 Indo-Pak War, then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri asked Manoj Kumar to make a film based on the popular slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kissan. This resulted in Kumar's directorial debut Upkaar (1967).
In 2016, Manoj Kumar was conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award by then President of India Pranab Mukherjee for his contribution to the film industry.
The veteran actor, best known for his patriotic films Purab Aur Paschim, Upkar and Kranti, got a standing ovation from the audience as he was taken to the stage on a wheelchair at Vigyan Bhavan to receive Indian cinema's highest honour.
Other films of Manoj Kumar that are still classics are Hariyali Aur Raasta, Woh Kaun Thi?, Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Shaheed and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. Manoj Kumar became popular as Bharat Kumar thanks to his patriotic dramas. In picture: Manoj Kumar with Farida Jalal.
Manoj Kumar went on to star in romantic hits like Honeymoon, Apna Banake Dekho, Naqli Nawab, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Sajan and Sawan Ki Ghata.
Manoj Kumar's career saw a downfall after Kranti. He quit acting after his appearance in the 1995 film Maidan-E-Jung but returned as a director to launch son, Kunal Goswami, in the 1999 film Jai Hind which (again) had a patriotic theme. The film, however, did not do well at the box office. In 1989, he cast Pakistani actors Mohammad Ali and Zeba in a film titled Clerk.
On the personal front, Manoj Kumar is married to Shashi Goswami and has two sons - Vishal Goswami and Kunal Goswami.
We wish Manoj Kumar a very happy birthday!
