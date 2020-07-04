Allu Arjun 'bows down' to his 1st choreographer Saroj Khan

It is not just Bollywood who was a huge fanbase for Saroj Khan. Even in the South, the actress and her work has been appreciated by many actors. The Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun, while remembering his "1st choreographer" Saroj Khan, has described her as a precious and irreplaceable jewel in Indian cinema. Khan had choreographed for Arjun in the 2001 Telugu release, "Daddy".

"Saroj Ji! A Legendary choreographer no more. She was my 1st choreographer ever in the movie 'DADDY'. I have always admired her incredible body of work. A precious & an irreplaceable jewel in Indian Cinema," Arjun shared on social media. "I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones. RIP #Sarojkhan ji," he added.

Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was 71.

Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 am, family sources said.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news