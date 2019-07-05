Allu Arjun is in love with his 'sexy Falcon'; see photo

regional-cinema

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share photos of Falcon. One of the pictures shared by the actor features the inside of the van. Arjun captioned the photo: "It's Sexy & I Love it #AAFALCON".

Allu Arjun and his brand new vanity van. Pictures/Allu Arjun's Instagram account

South star Allu Arjun is now the proud owner of a spanking new vanity van that the actor has named Falcon. It's a shiny black ride that's sure to get an auto lover's motor running. Allu Arjun, too, seems to be quite in love with his brand new ride.

View this post on Instagram It’s Sexy & I Love it ðÂÂ¤ #AAFALCON A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) onJul 4, 2019 at 11:39pm PDT

Allu Arjun then went on to share many other photos of the stunning vanity van, which are sure to make you want to take a ride in it. He captioned the pictures, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... People have showered soo much love...it's the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all . It's my Vanity Van . I named it "FALCON" . Thank you Reddy Customs for making this beauty (sic)."

Isn't Falcon absolutely fabulous-looking? We're sure Allu Arjun is going to have fun riding in his stylish vanity van. Tons of his fans and Insta followers were quick to comment on his pitures. One of them wrote, "Whoa.... Spacious and Modern:, while another said, "You deserve it brother.. Continue doing what you do best.. Spreading love and smiles .. See you soon (sic)."

On the work front, Allu Arjun hasn't had a release in two years but in April announced three new projects on the occasion of his 36th birthday. Arjun announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram. Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after Julayi and Son of Sathyamurty.

Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year. Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled Icon. The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.

