Allu Arjun: Wishing for these tough times to end soon

Updated: Aug 21, 2020, 07:32 IST | IANS | Hyderabad

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself, wishing the tough times end soon and how he's missing the hustle.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Allu Arjun
Amid the pandemic, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun says he misses the hustle and that he wishes for the tough times to end soon.

Arjun took to Instagram where he shared two pictures. The first picture has Arjun sporting a maroon t-shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with sunglasses. He shared the same picture again but in black and white.

"Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time. I miss the hustle. Wishing for these tough times to end soon," he captioned the image. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time . I miss the hustle . Wishing for these tough times to end soon . #besafe

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) onAug 19, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Speaking about his work, Arjun last month announced his next film directed by Koratala Siva.

Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled "AA21", on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

