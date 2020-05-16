Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' gets 1 bn music streams on YouTube

Southern superstar Allu Arjun has a reason to celebrate as the music album of his film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" has reached one billion music streams on their YouTube channel.

This comes as no surprise as the soundtrack of the film had been promoted well.

Earlier this year, Arjun and actress Tabu had got together to promote the music of the Telugu film. The event, touted as South India's "biggest musical night", had seen almost 50 music artistes like Armaan Malik and Sivamani hitting the stage.

It has numbers such as "Samajavaragamana" and "Butta Bomma".

"The songs have become a sensation. The soundtrack has become one of the biggest trump cards of the film. Every actor has a strength. One of my core strengths is music. That's why we have focussed a lot more on the music of the film," Arjun had said earlier.

The songs are also a rage on TikTok.

Australian cricketer, David Warner had also posted a TikTok video wherein he was seen using platform's popular freeze filter with the film's "Ramuloo Ramulaa" song playing in the background.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove(without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever