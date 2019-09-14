Allu Sirish shares his luckiest moment; poses with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan

Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in the upcoming Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. South actor Allu Sirish recently shared his "luckiest moment" as he met the two veterans on the set. The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Some moments freeze in time. My moment, with the two legends, Chiranjeevi garu and Amitabh Bachchan saab, on the set of Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. Lucky & blessed (sic)."

There's buzz that filmmaker SS Rajamouli will launch the film's trailer. The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

Taking to the social media, the makers announced the trailer launch date by writing, "The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th [sic]"

After watching the larger than life teaser, fans were already pumped up and are appreciating the hard work the star cast invested towards the film. Everyone is already amazed by the jaw-dropping teaser of Chiranjeevi 's fully - loaded energy while fighting the Britishers. The character played by Chiranjeevi is of Narasimha Reddy, the first rebel to wage a war against Britishers, a story lost in time.

The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the greatest Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates