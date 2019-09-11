Alok and Alia on their own missions on Tera Kya Hoga Alia

Agra Ka Khoon, Alok is set to make his way to the city of dreams - Mumbai, along with his team for a Badminton match. Sony SAB's Tera Kya Hoga Alia is geared up to take their viewers from Agra to Mumbai as Alok (Harshad Arora) embarks on a journey with his students to participate in a badminton game that will unfold in the episodes further.

Miles away from Alok, Alia (Anusha Mishra) on the other hand is on a completely different mission. Alok while leaving for the match, hugs Tara to thank her for the efforts to help convince one of his student's parents to allow him to participate in the badminton match. Alia notices this and embarks on a mission to eliminate Tara (Priyanka Purohit) from the school and their lives by introducing Sahay uncle as the probable contender to replace Tara. Alia tries to convince all the teachers to vote in his favour.

Alia and Alok are on different battlegrounds and it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious?

Harshad Arora, essaying the role of Alok said in a statement released by the makers, "Alok is pumped and full of hopes for his team and is geared to win the Badminton match in Mumbai. I'm sure our viewers will feel the same excitement and energy while watching the match as while shooting for it we all really felt the adrenaline rush. Will Alok win the cup or not? You will find out soon."

While Anusha Mishra, who plays Alia said in a statement released by the makers that,"Alia is thrilled that Alok is travelling to Mumbai for the badminton tournament but Tara's gestures towards Alok have started to irk Alia and she is now determined to find a replacement for an English teacher. Both husband and wife on their own missions in the show and the episodes further are full of surprises. So stay tuned."

