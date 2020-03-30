Alone but together

The words of songs could take up the empty spaces on the screen — like walls or buildings — during the lockdown," explains Khar-based musician Mali aka Maalavika Manoj, about the video of her upcoming single Age of limbo, which aims to do just that — fill the gaps during social distancing. The video is her latest project; she has a whole bunch of songs ready for release sourced after having reached out to followers on Instagram from around the world. These include videos of empty roads or balcony views from their homes. "I had planned to shoot a video for a single, which has now been delayed. But I still want to release new stuff, keeping the situation and mood of things in mind, especially since people have a lot of time to view content," she elaborates.

Age of limbo was inspired by a scene where a man is standing on the Israel border; on one side people can be seen chilling while on the other side, people aren't sure of how long they are going to be alive. "It's more pertinent to what's going on now, when you are unsure when things will get back to normal, and it can be a challenge to stay positive. But we need to remember that the beauty of this is that we are all in this together irrespective of nationality, religion, colour, or economic background, and will get out of it together," she explains.

Her friend, Jishnu Guha will be editing the compilation of video clips from Singapore, Delhi and other parts of the world, to create a three-and-a-half minute video. The duo is brainstorming on ideas at the moment and collecting content. They are open to drone videos, stills and bits of investigative journalism for the next two weeks. The song, which has a James Bond-esque sound, may have elements of darkness but is uplifting at the same time, aided by the "big sound", thanks to the horn section. Mali has accompanied all her requests for inputs with a disclaimer — don't step out to shoot the videos; capture footage only from your homes.

