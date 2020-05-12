Search

Along came Polly: Stats and records by Kieron Pollard on his birthday

Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kieron Pollard has been a driving force for his side Mumbai Indian in the IPL over the years. We take a look at some records set by the Caribbean star during the time

Today is the birthday of Mumbai Indians' impactful player Kieron Pollard. As the West Indian all-rounder turns 33, we look at some of his interesting statistics and records in the Indian Premier League over the years.

Kieron Pollard. Pic/ AFP

>> Kieron Pollard has the second-highest batting strike rate by a Mumbai Indians player with 146.77.

>> Pollard ranks second with most sixes in IPL by a Mumbai Indians player (176).

>> Pollard is also the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians with 2755 runs.

>> Pollard's strike rate of 346.15 during his innings of 45* against Delhi in 2010 is the highest by a Mumbai Indians player in a match.

>> He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL with 56 wickets.

>> He has taken 82 catches - the most by any Mumbai Indians player and fourth overall in the list for most catches in IPL.

>> His partnership of 122* with Ambati Rayudu for Mumbai Indians in 2012 is the highest for the sixth wicket in history.

>> He has the second-best bowling strike rate in an innings by a Mumbai Indians player.

