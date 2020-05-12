Along came Polly: Stats and records by Kieron Pollard on his birthday
Kieron Pollard has been a driving force for his side Mumbai Indian in the IPL over the years. We take a look at some records set by the Caribbean star during the time
Today is the birthday of Mumbai Indians' impactful player Kieron Pollard. As the West Indian all-rounder turns 33, we look at some of his interesting statistics and records in the Indian Premier League over the years.
Kieron Pollard. Pic/ AFP
>> Kieron Pollard has the second-highest batting strike rate by a Mumbai Indians player with 146.77.
>> Pollard ranks second with most sixes in IPL by a Mumbai Indians player (176).
>> Pollard is also the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians with 2755 runs.
>> Pollard's strike rate of 346.15 during his innings of 45* against Delhi in 2010 is the highest by a Mumbai Indians player in a match.
>> He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL with 56 wickets.
>> He has taken 82 catches - the most by any Mumbai Indians player and fourth overall in the list for most catches in IPL.
>> His partnership of 122* with Ambati Rayudu for Mumbai Indians in 2012 is the highest for the sixth wicket in history.
>> He has the second-best bowling strike rate in an innings by a Mumbai Indians player.
