Alstom completes 500 Metro cars made in India, sends 2 trains to Canada

Known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing standards, Alstom's SriCity facility started operations in September 2012 with manufacturing of Chennai Metro

The SriCity Alstom factory in Andhra Pradesh, that manufactures Metro trains for Urban Metro projects, successfully completed the production of its 500th Metro car.

As Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing unit in the Asia-Pacific region, this facility is delivering metro train sets not only to Indian cities but also abroad – Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Sydney and Montreal. The factory is also building trains for Mumbai’s first underground line - Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3.

The currently operational Metro train sets built at this facility have clocked over 27 million kilometres cumulatively. Known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing standards, Alstom’s SriCity facility started operations in September 2012 with the manufacturing of Chennai Metro. So far, the site has recorded over 2 million manufacturing, testing hours and has a capacity to build 480 cars per annum.

Recently, the site successfully dispatched the first batch of two train sets for the Canadian city of Montreal (Réseau Express Métropolitain). Presently, the site is manufacturing for Mumbai Metro L3 (Aqua Line), Montreal Metro - Réseau Express Métropolitain and Sydney Metro (City and Southwest extension).

This factory also has more than 15 per cent of women employees in various roles such as supervisors, planners, shopfloor engineers, etc.

Alain SPOHR, managing director of Alstom India and South Asia, said, “Despite the global pandemic that has disrupted business across industries, our teams continue to work tirelessly to ensure on-time deliveries to Metro corporations who are working on upgrading urban mobility in various cities. We are manufacturing train sets that incorporate the highest safety features along with enhanced passenger experience. Our commitment continues towards Make-in-India, and localization is over 75 per cent for all domestic projects.”

Key figures at Alstom Sricity

500 Metro cars built

112 Metro train sets dispatched

6 projects delivered and ongoing

2 million manufacturing and testing

