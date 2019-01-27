ALTBalaji's first-ever Bhojpuri offering Hero Varrdiwala out now

television

ALTBalaji, the leading Indian digital platform which is known for its eclectic line-up of content spanning genres, launches its first ever Bhojpuri original Hero Varrdiwala today. The trailer of the masala entertainer has been widely appreciated and has created huge anticipation for the series.

The wait finally comes to an end today as this high-octane drama is streaming now on ALTBalaji. The web-series features Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua as the tough cop - Tejaswi Pratap Singh along with Amrapali Dubey portraying the sweet and simple Naina - daughter of a politician in the lead roles.

Hero Varrdiwala will see Nirahua essaying the character of Tejaswi Pratap Singh, a Special Task Force officer, who arrives in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to tackle the mess and deal with the wrongdoings of the antagonist – Blackstar. However, everything isn't what it seems like, since the top cop has an agenda of his own. The series chronicles around Tejaswi's engaging struggles in dealing with Blackstar, a political party and also his own cheating wife.

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua said, *"I have been working in the Bhojpuri industry for more than a decade now, but being featured in a first ever Bhojpuri web-series under Ekta Kapoor's banner is an accomplishment for me. I would also like to thank all my fans for supporting me throughout the journey and bestowing me with immense love. I have thoroughly enjoyed working on Hero Varrdiwala and I am sure the audience will enjoy this action-packed thriller".

Amrapali Dubey said, "Nirahua and I have worked in various projects together but this one is special for both of us as it is our digital debut. It was an absolute delight to shoot with such an enthusiastic team. We have put a lot of hard work and energy for the show which the audience will definitely see on their screens."

Adding a touch of glamour to the series is the sizzling Sambhavana Seth who features in a promotional item song 'Naa to Furr se Chiraiya ud jaayi', sung by popular singers Om Jha and Priyanka Singh.

With a burgeoning catalogue, the release of the series will add to the vast store of offerings in the action-drama genre on the platform. Comprising 15episodes, Hero Varrdiwala started streaming on the ALTBalaji app from January 25.

