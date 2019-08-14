ALTBalaji's Mission Over Mars' second teaser to release on Independence Day

web-series

Mission Over Mars is a fictional adaptation of the real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan. It's a coincidence that the film Mission Mangal and the web show are ar releasing around the same time.

Ekta Kapoor's Altbalaji is all set to release the first teaser of their web show, Mission Over Mars on August 15, 73rd Independence Day. The show is a fictional adaptation of the real story behind India’s incredible journey to Mars. The teaser features prominent faces from the television industry, which includes Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in the lead roles.

The series showcases the journey of four women scientists who go beyond their way by challenging themselves to launch Mission Over Mars, which celebrates the glory of India.

Take a look at Mission Over Mars teaser here:

After releasing its teaser, the makers have decided to unveil its trailer on August 16. Mission Over Mars is Celebrating India’s glory, the series is directed by The Test Case’ fame director, Vinay Waikul. Mission Over Mars is a fictional adaptation of the real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan. It's a coincidence that the film Mission Mangal and the web show are ar releasing around the same time.

Essaying the character of Moshmi, a scientist at ISA (Indian Space Agency), Mona Singh had earlier shared, "From all the roles I have essayed so far, I have never played a scientist. And to add to it I play a Bengali lady in the series for which I had to work on my dialect too. Something that was so new to me, I had no past references which could be put to use. It was quite a challenge for me which was why I wanted to take this up."

Sakshi Tanwar, who also plays a disciplined Mission Coordinator had stated, "M.O.M is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA (Indian Space Agency). This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace."

ALTBalaji is all set to deliver an inspiring true events-based drama with its upcoming web series.

