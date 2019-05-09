Alwar gang-rape: BJP stages protest, demands CBI inquiry
On April 30, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Alwar
Demanding a CBI inquiry into the Alwar gang-rape, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore held a protest at the Collector's office here on Thursday.
Speaking to media after the protest, Rathore said, "Police tried to suppress the issue. I'm sure they must have received orders from someone. We want to know whose orders were those. CBI inquiry must be conducted into this. After a prior appointment, we came to meet Collector but he is not present at the office."
Continuing his tirade against the incumbent government in the state, he said, "Law and order has been disrupted in the state. A person cannot walk on the streets anymore. Politicians take away the police officials who should be working for the people, with them. Who will protect the people?"
Additional District Judge (ADJ) Govind Gupta also visited Alwar today to review the situation. He assured the people that the accused will get a harsh punishment. "So far, 5 people have been arrested in this case. While an accused Chhota Lal is still absconding. He will be arrested soon," he told ANI.
Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh Dukhi said, "Video of the woman should not be circulated. If you receive any video, sender's information should be immediately given to the police."
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the probe into the heinous crime.
As many as 14 teams have been constituted to nab other absconding culprits.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar last month. He also sought a CBI probe into the case.
