Alwar lynching: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi, questions police action

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Alwar lynching case and also raised question over police action in the case.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said that the incident shows Prime Minister Modi's brutal 'New India'.

He also slammed the Rajasthan Police for allegedly making delay in taking Akbar Khan, the victim of mob lynching to the hospital.

"Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi's brutal 'New India' where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die," Rahul tweeted.

In the intervening night of July 20-21, Khan was allegedly beaten to death by an agitated mob on suspicions of cow smuggling in Alwar district.

Earlier on July 21, two people were arrested in the case.

