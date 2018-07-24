Alwar Lynching: Rajasthan cops admit to delay in taking victim to CHC

Team allegedly stopped for tea, taking three hours to cover the 4-km distance

The Rajasthan police yesterday admitted there was a delay in taking Alwar lynch victim Akbar to a community health centre. A team of officers will present a detailed report after probing the incident, they added.

State Director General of Police (DGP) O P Galhotra was quoted as saying: "A four-member committee of senior police officials is in Alwar to inquire into the matter." Another aspect that will be probed is whether the 28-year-old was also a victim of police torture on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found in the inquiry report, Galhotra told media persons.

The committee comprises Special DGP (law and order) N R K Reddy, Additional DGP (CID-Crime Branch) P K Singh, Inspector General (Jaipur Range) Hemant Priyadarshi and state nodal officer (cow vigilance) Mahendra Singh Chaudhary, Galhotra informed in a statement here.

It has been alleged that the police took close to three hours to reach the Ramgarh Community Health Centre (CHC), approximately four kilometres from the spot where Akbar was lynched. The FIR registered in the case, however, states that Akbar was taken directly to the CHC, where he was declared brought dead.

Local eyewitnesses have claimed that the police had stopped to have tea, got his clothes changed at the police station, before taking him to the health centre.

SC agrees to hear contempt plea

The Supreme Court yesterday agreed to hear a contempt plea against the Rajasthan government for violating court directives in the Alwar mob lynching case. A bench said the plea would be heard on August 20, along with the main case by petitioner Tehsheen Poonawala.

Two panels set up to tackle lynching

Centre has set up two high-level committees to suggest ways and legal framework to deal with mob violence and lynching, the Home Ministry said yesterday, one headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the other by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

