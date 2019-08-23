Always said demonising Narendra Modi is wrong: Singhvi reiterates Jairam Ramesh's remark

national

His statement comes days after media reports quoted former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh as saying that demonizing Prime Minister Modi all the time won't help

Lawyer and politician Abhishek Manu Singhvi looks on as he enters a court in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: I always said demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted on Friday, reiterating what his party colleague Jairam Ramesh had said a few days ago.

"Always said demonising #Modi wrong. No only is he #PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent--they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, #ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh," Singhvi said in a tweet.

"If you are going to demonise him (PM Modi) all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him," Ramesh had said.

"He talks in a language that connects him with the people. Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy," the former Union Minister had said, as per media reports.

