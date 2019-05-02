Aly Goni backs his pal and co-star Abhishek Verma

television

With it being widely believed that friendships in showbiz are few and far between, it was refreshing to witness the real friendship between popular television stars Aly Goni and Abhishek Verma.

The two have become a household name with their dynamic roles in Balaji Telefilms' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and are now seen in BCL (Box Cricket League). The duo shares the same team in the BCL i.e. Azamgarh Royals, with the player Abhishek often being embroiled in fight and arguments on the ground. However, this time around, things took a surprising turn when his pal, Aly, stepped in to save the day and backed Abhishek.

The new season witnessed a fight erupt between Abhishek and rival team member Gulshan Nain from Bengaluru Warriors. A source from the set informs, "Abhishek and Gulshan were seen getting into a brawl which didn't seem to take a good direction. Aly Goni, who is supposedly good friends with Abhishek, stepped into the matter and taking charge asked Gulshan Nain to step back."

It appears that this season viewers will find plenty of friendship goals on the pitch with Aly taking control to pluck his buddy out of every controversy during the matches.

