Aly Raisman feels plant-based diet keeps her calm and happy

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed how opting for a plant-based diet has helped her calm down. In a recent interview with Women's Health magazine, Aly, who owns 85 different flower plants, vegetables and succulents at home, said being close to plants had a huge impact on her food choices.

"It's been really calming for me. It brings me a lot of happiness and allows me to practise gratitude for where my food is coming from," said Aly.

Talking about her eating habits, she said: "I always eat for a purpose and I'm always thinking in terms of what's going to keep me energised."

And what's for dessert? "I love frozen bananas with dairy-free chocolate chips and a little soy milk to make it creamy."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news