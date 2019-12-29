Aly Raisman thanks pal Iskra Lawrence

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

America's champion gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that model Iskra Lawrence has taught her the importance of taking a break from social media.

Talking about the lessons she has learnt about the time she spends checking her social media accounts, the six-time Olympic medallist told People magazine: "I have learned a lot from watching Iskra. She's one-of-a-kind and so real. And when you meet her in person, she's really like that and even better than you can imagine. I've become aware of how many hours I'm spending on social media. When I'm with friends now, I put my phone in the opposite room."

