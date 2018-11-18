Alyque Padamsee's funeral today at 11 am at Worli

national

Padamsee's Breach Candy residence. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Veteran adman and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee died on Saturday following an illness, his family said. "He passed away at HN Reliance Hospital early morning due to an illness. I'm deeply saddened by the loss," Dolly Thakore, Padamsee's former partner, said. Sources in the industry said Padamsee died peacefully early morning. The funeral will take place at 11 am on Sunday at the Worli crematorium.

Padamsee, born in 1931, was the former chief executive of the advertising firm Lintas in India. He later became the regional coordinator for Lintas in South Asia. At the agency, he created iconic campaigns such as 'Lalitaji' for Surf, 'Hamara Bajaj' for the auto major, 'Cherry Charlie' for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, MRF's 'Muscle Man' and also the bold 'Liril' ad featuring a female model under a waterfall. He played Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough's award-winning film Gandhi.

Padamsee, born into a traditional, wealthy Kutchi Khoja Muslim family, made his stage debut with Merchant of Venice, directed by his elder brother Sultan (Bobby) Padamsee at the age of seven. In 2000, he was awarded the Padma Shri.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was a "creative guru" and a "doyen" of the ad industry, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a "wonderful communicator". Congress leader Milind Deora said Padamsee was a "renowned actor and activist who shared my love for Mumbai".

