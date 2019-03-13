Alyssa Milano slammed for calling herself transgender

hollywood

Alyssa Milano sparked anger with a tweet she posted on Friday in honour of International Women's Day

Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano has been slammed for calling herself transgender, disabled, an immigrant and a person of colour in a Twitter post. Milano has sparked anger with a tweet she posted on Friday in honour of International Women's Day, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress' initial tweet was harmless enough as she wrote: "My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay." A user asked, "Alyssa are you transgender?" which is when Milano, 46, responded with a tweet saying that she is "everything".

"I'm trans. I'm a person of colour. I'm an immigrant. I'm a lesbian. I'm a gay man. I'm the disabled. I'm everything. And so are you, Kirk," she wrote, adding, "Don't be afraid of what you don't know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after."

The former "Charmed" star attracted much criticism for her tweet, with many pointing out her place of privilege as a successful white woman. One follower replied: "No. You are an advocate. Be ok with that. This isn't the way to say you are with us. You can't just fake an experience you don't have. You don't navigate any space like these groups. This is the 'I don't see colour' approach which is oppression."

Another user wrote: "How about stop focusing on identity politics and simply recognise each person's individual dignity void of these 'progressive' markers of victimhood? Stop adhering to the 'I'm a victim therefore I am' ethos."

Another user chimed in: "Had no idea you were a transgender. And you have the narcissism to think you can relate to everyone's life. No, you're a white woman who feels that she needs to be ashamed so she takes on the role of hating herself to make sure no one hates her. Facts."

YouTuber Rob Gavagan also tweeted: "Supporting trans people, people of colour, immigrants, lesbians, gay men, and disabled people is all well and good. Claiming to be them just because you 'love' them is just sort of asinine and perverts the idea of being an ally."

After receiving a barrage of complaints, Milano tweeted again: "I'm glad this tweet invoked conversation. I'm so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful."

