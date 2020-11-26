'Am afraid I bored this great guy on first date'

I met a really nice guy online a few weeks ago and went on a date to a restaurant. He hasn't messaged since that night, because I'm afraid I was extremely boring. I don't know why I clammed up, and only thought of things to say after I got home. I really want him to give me another chance because I thought he was great and really felt this could go somewhere. I'm also afraid that if he asks me out again, and I end up being boring a second time, he will never speak to me. What should I do?

The first thing you can do is stop putting so much pressure on yourself. Performance anxiety is fine when you're going to sing before a large audience, but not a great idea when you're trying to get someone to know you. If you like this person, and want him to like you too, try and be yourself instead of worrying about how the date is going. I know this is easier said than done, because one can't simply will oneself to not be anxious, but it may help you think about what you want out of this date beforehand, rather than focus on whether this is going to work or not. You may be the most interesting person in the world, but that doesn't guarantee he will want to be with you. Try and enjoy the time you spend with him and worry about what might happen later.

My husband and I work together and fight all the time for professional reasons. This follows us even when we get home and has made it difficult for us to be together. Should we get a divorce? We have tried counselling, but there are too many unresolved issues.

Counselling may deal with a lot of problems but won't work if the elephant in the room is your inability to work professionally. If that can't be separated, you may not be able to find a way of sorting things out.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

