Am I here only to play tabla?: Ravi Shastri on 'rapping Rishabh Pant's knuckles' comment

India's budding cricketer Rishabh Pant is all up in the news for his inconsistency, however, he has been backed by quite a few former cricketers. With former players like Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir lending their support to Pant, the youngster does seem to have believers. Team India coach Ravi Shastri too defended Rishabh Pant and said that he would get the necessary backing all the way to the end in order to improve his performance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi Shastri was asked about the importance of Pant in Shastri's scheme. Shastri said that Pant is world-class, different as well as a match-winner. He said that we need to be patient with Rishabh Pant and confirmed that he is in a great space with Team India. Calling him 'special', Ravi Shastri said that he will get the backing to the hilt from the management.

When asked about the team management criticising him and adding pressure on him, Shastri said, 'Don’t say team management, I spoke about 'the rap on the knuckles'. If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am I there only to play tabla? But this guy is world-class, this guy can be destructive, can be a destroyer. And we will give him all the support that he needs to prosper in international cricket.'

India drew with South Africa in their recently concluded Twenty20I series. Virat Kohli and Co will now take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting October 2.

