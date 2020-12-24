Am very hurt that she is avoiding me

I have been friends with a girl for over a decade and have supported her through thick and thin. Over a period of time, I began to develop feelings for her. I recently had a conversation with her about this, and her reaction was to start avoiding me. This has hurt me a lot, because I have always been her friend when she has needed me. I was always there for her, and now I feel used and don't know if I should even bother trying to reach out to her. Should I forget about her and move on?

Friendship works best when it is unconditional. You supported her because you wanted to, not because you had feelings for her at the start. If she doesn't have the same kind of feelings for you, that is entirely her prerogative. You can choose to forget about her, provided you are okay with the idea of losing a friend. Alternatively, you can accept that the relationship you both have is simply different for her than what you would like it to be. It is okay to be rejected by someone and still be their friend if we value their presence in our lives enough.

My ex-boyfriend recently called me over a weekend, then said he had dialled my number by mistake. This is after we hadn't been in touch for almost a year. After chatting for a bit, he asked if I would like to meet him for coffee. Does he want to get back with me or am I reading too much into this? Was that missed call simply a ruse to get me to start talking again?

Why not first ask yourself what you want out of this? Are you expecting him to renew this relationship because you want it to happen? If you do, the only way to find out is to meet him. If you aren't interested, nothing stops you from simply refusing to meet him, and assuming this was a genuine mistake on his part.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news