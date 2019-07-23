Amaal Malik to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at IFFM Awards

bollywood

Amaal Malik has been roped in to perform at the IFFM Awards night scheduled to take place on August 8. Amaal will be performing a medley of his most popular compositions and renditions at the iconic Palais Theatre.

Musician and singer Amaal Malik, known for hit melodies and foot-tapping tracks including Sooraj Dooba Hai, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Bol Do Na Zara, Soch Na Sake, Sab Tera, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, is set to perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. The mind behind the soundtrack of MS Dhoni, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Airlift, Badla, Baaghi, Kapoor & Sons is amongst the country's most sought-after names in the music industry.

Malik has been roped in to perform at the IFFM Awards night scheduled to take place on August 8. Amaal will be performing a medley of his most popular compositions and renditions at the iconic Palais Theatre. Amaal will be joined for his performance with one for the world's biggest and most reputed orchestras based in Melbourne - the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The oldest orchestra in Australia, they've previously collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, making Amaal the only other Indian composer to do this. This is a landmark collaboration given the immense popularity of Amaal Malik and the iconic status of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

An ecstatic Amaal said, "It's nothing short of an honour for me to be collaborating with them. It's a big moment and I want to deliver my very best for the evening. I have been shortlisting songs for the medley. There will be a few expected and some very unexpected choices from my end. I will spend a good few days to prepare for them before meeting the team in Melbourne."

Amaal Malik recently collaborated with his father music director Dabboo and singer brother Armaan for the film De De Pyaar De. Dabboo told mid-day in a chat, "When I recorded a celebrated song in 2000 with an orchestra, Amaal was 10 years old. He was amazed to see the musicians playing different instruments. Now, I entered the studio as Amaal's father but felt like a child while organising the team for the song. Most of the musicians are old friends, including arranger Prakash Peters."

It was Amaal's idea to bring his father and singer-brother together. "The musicians in the orchestra had played for legends like RD Burman and Laxmikant Pyarelal," he elatedly says. For him, watching his father enter Yash Raj Studios was an emotional moment. "He was meeting his musician-friends after many years. It felt like the king had come home. The team nailed the arrangement in four hours."

