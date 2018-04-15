Amal Clooney's twins' utter 'mama' as their first word

Amal Clooney said that both of her twins have uttered their first words and all thanks to a little direction from their dad George Clooney



George Clooney with wife Amal

George Clooney made it a point that the first word uttered by his and Amal Clooney's children is 'Mama' as both the twins will soon turn one on June 1. In an interview with a leading fashion magazine, Clooney said that both of her twins have uttered their first words and all thanks to a little direction from their dad.

Clooney's twins Alexander and Ella uttered their words and they were mostly 'mamas' and 'dadas', as per reports. Further, Amal said that Alexander is a healthy eater and she had to juggle while nursing both the kids. She has the aid of all sorts of cushions, pillows, and machines to help her while she nursed the babies in the initial days.

Clooney also expressed her happiness that Alexander's eyes resemble him and Ella looks like her mother Amal. George and Amal Clooney got married in 2014.

