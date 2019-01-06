Aman Maheshwari roped in for 'Gandii Baat 2'

television

In a story set in a rural town of Gujarat, Aman portrays a married man Vaibhav who is very domineering and has scant regard for his relationship as he is having an extra-marital affair

Pic Courtesy/YouTube Channel

Actor Aman Maheshwari has been roped in to be a part of a story on karma in thriller anthology "Gandii Baat 2". In a story set in a rural town of Gujarat, Aman portrays a married man Vaibhav who is very domineering and has scant regard for his relationship as he is having an extra-marital affair.

Aman said in a statement: "It is a very complex story of karma that I am part of. The narrative is portrayed beautifully and is a very surreal feeling to watch myself on a big platform such as ALTBalaji."

"It has been an honour to enact such a challenging and a diverse role and I am forever indebted to the creators," added the actor, earlier seen in shows like "Raah De Maa", "Zindagi U Turn" and "Gabru". "Gandii Baat 2" will explore an anthology of rural stories. They will stream on the ALTBalaji app from January 7.

