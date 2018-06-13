Aman, Vedant, Musheer and Lad to receive Rajde scholarship

The scholarships will be awarded on June 17 at the MIG Cricket Club (Bandra) in the presence of former India Test cricket Madhav Apte and former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad

Musheer Khan

The 11th Ramesh Rajde Trust Sports Scholarships have been announced. This year the honours got to Aman Trivedi, Vedant Gadia (both from U-14), Musheer Khan (U-16) and Anjdeep Lad (U-19). While Trivedi is a leg-spinner, Gadia is a left-hand opening batsman and bowls left-arm spin. Musheer's left-arm spin has created ripples in Mumbai's junior cricket and Lad's pace bowling has made everyone sit up and take notice. Lad was recently part of the NCA's zonal camp in Dharamsala.

The scholarships will be awarded on June 17 at the MIG ÂÂCricket Club (Bandra) in the presence of former India Test cricket Madhav Apte and former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad. Gaekwad initiated the Ramesh Rajde Trust to recognise talented young cricketers from Mumbai in various age groups. The trust was established in 2007.

