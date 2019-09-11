Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram with a new look after a long hiatus. She took to Twitter to announce her return on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Hey, guys! I'm on Instagram now!" Bynes wrote alongside a photo of herself. In the mirror selfie, Bynes flaunted her long pink hair and donned a septum piercing. She also sported a white tee and beaded pink rosary.

Check me out https://t.co/GdFFtezSmC pic.twitter.com/N1lA6NhJLb — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 10, 2019

Her recent social media post is her first snap since she shared a picture of her herself back in June during her graduation ceremony at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, it is not the first time that the 'Living Proof' actor abandoned social media. It was around the same time last year that the former child artist returned to Twitter after an approximately six-month break.

