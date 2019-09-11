MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 16:37 IST | ANI

Amanda Bynes' recent social media post is her first snap since she shared a picture of her herself back in June during her graduation ceremony at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar
Amanda Bynes's Twitter account

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram with a new look after a long hiatus. She took to Twitter to announce her return on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Hey, guys! I'm on Instagram now!" Bynes wrote alongside a photo of herself. In the mirror selfie, Bynes flaunted her long pink hair and donned a septum piercing. She also sported a white tee and beaded pink rosary.

Her recent social media post is her first snap since she shared a picture of her herself back in June during her graduation ceremony at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, it is not the first time that the 'Living Proof' actor abandoned social media. It was around the same time last year that the former child artist returned to Twitter after an approximately six-month break.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amanda byneshollywood news

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK