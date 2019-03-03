Amanda Bynes checks into mental health facility

hollywood

Last year, Bynes opened up about her previous mental struggles when she spoke about how her use of drugs created multiple problems in her life

Amanda Bynes

Actress Amanda Bynes has entered a rehab facility following a relapse. According to people.com, the "Living Proof" actress is seeking treatment for drug addiction and mental health issues.

Bynes has been struggling since the end of last year, when she stepped back into the public eye and began pursuing work in Hollywood again, said sources.

Last year, Bynes opened up about her previous mental struggles when she spoke about how her use of drugs created multiple problems in her life.

"I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what,

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever