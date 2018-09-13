Amanda Stanton embarrassed over her arrest

hollywood

Television presenter Amanda Stanton, who was arrested here for allegedly pushing her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs, feels bad for her act. The former "Bachelor" contestant's rep Steve Honig told people.com that Stanton is embarrassed and ashamed of her act and has aplogised to hotel security and the Las Vegas police department.

Honings defended Stanton saying, she is a gentle and respectful person and will never involve herself with anybody under any circumstance. He further said that Stanton had "a few drinks" at a friend's bachelorette party before hotel security confronted her and Jacobs after receiving a noise complaint.

"Amanda gave Jacobs what she thought was a playful shove. The hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. "Despite Jacobs explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands, Honings added. Stanton was reportedly released on Monday.

