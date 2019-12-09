Amandeep Singh: Never imagined my debut would be a Hollywood feature with this big cast and crew

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

"I never have ever imagined that my debut would be a Hollywood feature with this big cast and crew. I still remember my first reading on a big round table with all these big actors. I was nervous but was very happy that I am part of this big cast and wonderful story. Still remember, Dev Patel came and hugged me and said I have seen your audition you were fabulous. I was like, Am I dreaming?" - starts off Amandeep Singh.

There is a striking scene in Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai in which one of the injured gunmen (played by Singh) call his parents in Pakistan. Oblivious to the mission there child is in, they hope he succeeds at it. He asks his father if they've received the money he was promised for the mission and his father says they haven't. In that moment, the young guy wails because of his physical pain. He can see his inevitable ending - either death or being nabbed by authorities and yet, he doesn't have the satisfaction that his death was worth it.

"That scene involved lots of layers which I had to work for. To create a back story that will let me flow with this scene and to believe that I am doing this for my family and Allah was tough. I created a lot of Imaginary memories of my imaginary family which will finally effective me while I am doing the scene and they did helped me because I did believed that whatever is happening with me is true. Basically, I trained my subconscious for Imran. As a person, I don't even kill mosquitos. To kill human beings was a next-level job even for the camera. Religion and his believe in Bhai Jaan (Brother Bull) was best things for me to create hatred. While shooting we were not allowed to talk with Armie, Nazz and Jason that also help me a lot."

Amandeep has another humanising moment in the film where he and the other gunmen are intrigued to see what a flush looks like. It's almost innocent but a scene before that they had chased down an old woman and shot her dead. The actor is overwhelmed with the experience. " Hammer is best co-actor I worked with and great human being. So, I had to hit him in the scene and I asked him that can I hit on your back with my gun to push you into the room. He said do whatever you want to I will be reacting to it. He gave me my space and let me do what comes with my instinct at that moment. That is the best thing I have learned from him to respect your co-actor and give him his space and let him flow along with the scene.

The overarching experience was everyone is working on one goal that is to create the best product. You just have to trust your process and trust director and co-actors for sure. Everything will fall into place accordingly. Just trust and be there. Hotel Mumbai was a big film. Since we'd shot it I've waited every day for it to release and now that it has finally come out I'm basking in its Glory. People are loving it and it is introducing me as an actor to the film fraternity in India and abroad. I have an agent in LA who has been pitching me for some very interesting projects and I'm meeting filmmakers in Mumbai everyday now. Just like HM, I trust the Universe is sending my way whatevers best for me and I'm enjoying the ride."

