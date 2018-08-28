Amar Singh to meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik over Azam Khan's threats

national

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Tuesday said he will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and submit a complaint against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan for threatening his family.

Amar Singh was speaking to the media here as a distraught father trying to protect his daughters against Khan's threats which he made in a television interview. He will meet Naik on Wednesday. In the interview, Khan also alleged that he was dumped by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

