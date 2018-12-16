Amarinder Singh admitted to hospital for kidney stone removal

national

Amarinder was admitted to the PGIMER earlier on November 28 after he developed a fever

Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Sunday. He will undergo a kidney stone removal procedure.

The 76-year-old Chief Minister wrote on Twitter on Sunday: "Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday."

Amarinder was admitted to the PGIMER earlier on November 28 after he developed a fever. He was kept in the hospital for the night and was discharged after completion of medical tests.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had on Monday (December 10) visited the Chief Minister at his official residence here to inquire about the latter's health.

Both leaders were here for the re-launch of the 'Navjivan' Hindi newspaper in Mohali town in Punjab, adjoining Chandigarh. The Chief Minister could not attend the function due to ill-health.

Amarinder became Chief Minister of Punjab in March 2017, leading the Congress party to a thumping majority in the Assembly elections. Earlier, he was Chief Minister from 2002 to 2007.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates