Amarinder Singh, Akshay Kumar remember brave heroes of The Battle of Saragarhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda paid homages to brave hearts who fought the battle of Saragarhi in 1897. He tweeted, "My tributes to the soldiers of the historic Battle of Saragarhi. Today’s youth must take inspiration from the indomitable spirit of 36th Sikhs to fight social evils to create a better tomorrow. Joining our Armed Forces would be one such step. #SaragarhiDay" [sic]

Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the "brave hearts" of the 36th Sikh Regiment on the 122nd anniversary of The Battle of Saragarhi as he shared a monochrome picture from the sets of his period drama film 'Kesari' which was based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. "My tributes to the brave hearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts #SaragarhiDay," the 52-year-old actor tweeted.

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "21 #Sikhs vs 10,000..1897..it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand inspite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs battle as one of the greatest last stands..Boleeeeeeeeeee sooo nihala..Saaaaaatsriakaaalaaa #Saragarhiday." [sic]

Dharma Productions who produced the movie 'Kesari' based on the historical event posted an emotional video tweeting, "A sacrifice that will be etched in the pages of history forever. Remembering the brave martyrs of the #Saragarhi battle. #Kesari @akshaykumar #SaragarhiDay" [sic]

The sacrifice of the soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment, who fought in the famous battle of Saragarhi Fort, will always remain etched as an iconic moment in the history of the Indian Army, an official statement quoting the chief minister said

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought between two sub-nationalities of the subcontinent - the Sikhs, who were in the service of British India, and the Pashtuns, who were fighting for their freedom. The British Indian contingent comprised 21 Jat Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikhs (now the 4th battalion of the Sikh Regiment), who were stationed at an army post and were attacked by 10,000 to 12,000 Afghans.

