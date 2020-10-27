Amarinder Singh's son asked to join ED forex probe on November 6

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 6 in connection with a probe into the latter's involvement in alleged forex contraventions and holding untaxed foreign assets.

According to a top ED source, Raninder Singh has given an application to the agency officials to join the probe on next date.

The source said that taking view of the application of Raninder Singh, he has been asked to join the probe on November 6.

He was summoned by the ED on October 23 at its Jalandhar office to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust in the tax haven of British Virgin Islands.

With the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government bringing state Bills earlier this week to negate the Central farm laws to pacify the agitating farmers in the state, the move to summon his son assumes significant political importance.

