Amarinder Singh undergoes surgery for kidney stone removal

Dec 17, 2018, 19:12 IST | IANS

The surgery was successful and the Chief Minister is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, his spokesperson said here on Monday

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday underwent a minor surgery to remove a stone from his kidney.

The surgery was successful and the Chief Minister is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, his spokesperson said here on Monday.

Doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where the surgery was performed said the stone had been troubling Amarinder Singh for some time and it was decided to remove it as early as possible.

"A simple procedure, lasting about 40 minutes, was conducted on him this morning by a team of doctors," the spokesperson said.

"It was a minor procedure and the Chief Minister would be fit to be back at his normal functioning within a couple of days," a doctor added.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister was recovering well and was expected to resume work in a day or two.

Amarinder Singh was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

He was admitted to the PGIMER earlier on November 28 after he developed a fever. He was kept in the hospital for the night and was discharged after completion of medical tests.

Amarinder Singh became Chief Minister of Punjab in March 2017, leading the Congress party to a thumping majority in the Assembly elections. Earlier, he was Chief Minister from 2002 to 2007.

