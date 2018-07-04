Amarnath landslide death toll reaches 5

The landslide occurred on Tuesday evening on the Brarimarg-Railpatgri area triggered due to rains

The death toll from a landslide on a trek route to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir have increased to five, police said on Wednesday. The landslide occurred on Tuesday evening on the Brarimarg-Railpatgri area triggered due to rains.

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday while the other three early Wednesday.

"The identities of the victims were being ascertained," the police said.

Flash floods had also hit the Baltal base camp on Tuesday, but there was no casualty as water remained confined to the parking lot of the camp without affecting its main area.

Inclement weather has again affected the annual pilgrimage.

The MET department has forecast rains on Wednesday on both the Pahalgam and Baltal treks leading to the cave shrine.

